COVID-19 Outbreak Fears: బయటి దేశాల నుంచి వచ్చే విమాన ప్రయాణికుల్లో 2 శాతం మందికి టెస్టులు చేయండి.. ఆరోగ్య శాఖ కరోనా తాజా మార్గదర్శకాలు

Newdelhi, Dec 23: పలు దేశాల్లో కరోనా కేసులు (Corona Cases) పెరుగుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో.. విదేశాల నుంచి వచ్చే ప్రయాణికులకు 24 నుంచి ఎయిర్‌పోర్టుల్లో (Airports) ర్యాండమ్‌గా రెండు శాతం మందికి (2% Members) కరోనా పరీక్షలు (Corona Tests) చేయాలని విమానయాన శాఖకు కేంద్ర ఆరోగ్య శాఖ సూచించింది. ప్రయాణికులు నమూనాలను ఇచ్చిన తర్వాత ఇంటికి వెళ్లిపోవచ్చని చెప్పింది. ఒకవేళ ఎవరికైనా పాజిటివ్‌గా తేలితే ఆ శాంపిళ్లను జీనోమ్‌ సీక్వెన్సింగ్‌ కోసం పంపించాలని సూచించింది. ప్రయాణికుడి వివరాలను ‘ఇంటిగ్రేటెడ్‌ డిసీజ్‌ సర్వేలైన్స్‌ ప్రోగ్రాం’కు తెలియజేయాలని చెప్పింది.

Health & Family Welfare Ministry issues ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ in context of COVID-19 pandemic.

▪️ 2% of the total passengers* in flights to undergo random post arrival testing at the airport on arrival. pic.twitter.com/mZ7VogR61T

— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 23, 2022