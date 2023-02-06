Earthquake In Turkey And Syria: భూకంపంతో చిగురుటాకులా వణికిన టర్కీ, సిరియా, యెమెన్ .. 23 మంది మృతి.. వీడియోతో

Newdelhi, Feb 6: టర్కీ, సిరియా, యెమెన్లో ఈ ఉదయం రెండు భారీ భూకంపాలు సంభవించాయి. ఈ ఘటనలో పలు భవనాలు ధ్వంసమయ్యాయి. 23 మంది మరణించారు. భూకంప తీవ్రత 7.8గా నమోదైనట్టు సమాచారం. మరిన్ని వివరాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది.
BREAKING: Reports of major damage in Turkey and Syria after powerful earthquake
There was an #earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8, the epicenter of which was #Kahramanmaraş. There is information that a hotel was destroyed, which was also felt in the surrounding provinces,
May Allah protect it from the worst..#DEPREMOLDU #Turkey pic.twitter.com/rObF401tEZ
Multiple apartment buildings have collapsed after a powerful earthquake in southern Turkey pic.twitter.com/wydrBj94RL
