Vande Bharat Express: సంక్రాంతి పర్వదినం రోజున తెలుగు ప్రజలకు శుభవార్త.. వందేభారత్‌ ఎక్స్‌ ప్రెస్‌ ను వర్చువల్ గా ప్రారంభించిన ప్రధాని మోదీ.. వీడియోతో..
Credits: Twitter Video

Hyderabad, Jan 15: తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల (Telugu States) మధ్య వందేభారత్‌ రైలు ప్రారంభమైంది. ప్రజలు ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న తొలి సెమీ హైస్పీడ్‌ వందేభారత్‌ ఎక్స్‌ ప్రెస్‌ రైలు (Vande Bharat Express) పట్టాలెక్కింది. సికింద్రాబాద్ - విశాఖపట్నం (Secunderabad-Vishakhapatnam) మధ్య నడిచే ఈ రైలును ఆదివారం ఉదయం 10:30 గంటలకు దిల్లీ నుంచి ప్రధాని నరేంద్రమోదీ (PM Narendra Modi) వర్చువల్‌గా ప్రారంభించారు. సికింద్రాబాద్‌ రైల్వే స్టేషన్‌లో జరిగిన ప్రారంభోత్సవ కార్యక్రమంలో రైల్వేశాఖ మంత్రి అశ్వినీ వైష్ణవ్‌, పర్యాటక శాఖ మంత్రి కిషన్‌రెడ్డి, రైల్వే శాఖ ఉన్నతాధికారులు పాల్గొన్నారు.

 