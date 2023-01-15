Vande Bharat Express: సంక్రాంతి పర్వదినం రోజున తెలుగు ప్రజలకు శుభవార్త.. వందేభారత్‌ ఎక్స్‌ ప్రెస్‌ ను వర్చువల్ గా ప్రారంభించిన ప్రధాని మోదీ.. వీడియోతో..

Hyderabad, Jan 15: తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల (Telugu States) మధ్య వందేభారత్‌ రైలు ప్రారంభమైంది. ప్రజలు ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న తొలి సెమీ హైస్పీడ్‌ వందేభారత్‌ ఎక్స్‌ ప్రెస్‌ రైలు (Vande Bharat Express) పట్టాలెక్కింది. సికింద్రాబాద్ - విశాఖపట్నం (Secunderabad-Vishakhapatnam) మధ్య నడిచే ఈ రైలును ఆదివారం ఉదయం 10:30 గంటలకు దిల్లీ నుంచి ప్రధాని నరేంద్రమోదీ (PM Narendra Modi) వర్చువల్‌గా ప్రారంభించారు. సికింద్రాబాద్‌ రైల్వే స్టేషన్‌లో జరిగిన ప్రారంభోత్సవ కార్యక్రమంలో రైల్వేశాఖ మంత్రి అశ్వినీ వైష్ణవ్‌, పర్యాటక శాఖ మంత్రి కిషన్‌రెడ్డి, రైల్వే శాఖ ఉన్నతాధికారులు పాల్గొన్నారు.

The Vande Bharat Express is a symbol of the resolve and potential of New India. pic.twitter.com/APgxDz0osJ

It is also the #ArmyDay today. Every Indian is proud of the Army. Indian Army's contribution towards the security of the nation & its borders, its valour is unparalleled: PM Narendra Modi at the flag off of Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/SMldAUR24i

