ప్రభుత్వ ఉద్యోగులు పోస్టల్ బ్యాలెట్ ద్వారా ఓటు వేయరాదని వాట్సాప్లో వచ్చిన తప్పుడు సందేశాన్ని భారత ఎన్నికల సంఘం (ఈసీఐ) గురువారం తోసిపుచ్చింది. ఎన్నికల విధుల్లో నిమగ్నమైన పోలింగ్ సిబ్బందికి పోస్టల్ బ్యాలెట్ ద్వారా ఓటు వేసే సదుపాయాన్ని అందుబాటులోకి తీసుకురానున్నట్లు ఎన్నికల సంఘం తెలియజేసింది. ఎన్నికల విధుల్లో ఉన్న అర్హులైన అధికారులు నియమించబడిన ఓటర్ ఫెసిలిటేషన్ సెంటర్లో పోస్టల్ బ్యాలెట్ ద్వారా తమ ఓటు వేయవచ్చు" అని ECI X పోస్ట్లో పేర్కొంది.
Here's News
False Claim: A message is being circulated on Whats App that Govt employees cannot cast their vote through postal ballot.
Reality: Message is misleading & fake. Eligible Officials on election duty can cast their vote through postal ballot at designated Voter Facilitation Centre pic.twitter.com/Lxa4BozpLH
— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 4, 2024