No Postal Ballot for Govt Employees? ప్రభుత్వ ఉద్యోగులు పోస్టల్ బ్యాలెట్ ద్వారా ఓటు వేయరాదంటూ వాట్సాప్‌లో మెసేజ్ వైరల్, ఈ తప్పుడు సమాచారాన్ని ఖండించిన ఈసీ
No Postal Ballot for Govt Employees? ECI Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message

ప్రభుత్వ ఉద్యోగులు పోస్టల్ బ్యాలెట్ ద్వారా ఓటు వేయరాదని వాట్సాప్‌లో వచ్చిన తప్పుడు సందేశాన్ని భారత ఎన్నికల సంఘం (ఈసీఐ) గురువారం తోసిపుచ్చింది. ఎన్నికల విధుల్లో నిమగ్నమైన పోలింగ్ సిబ్బందికి పోస్టల్ బ్యాలెట్ ద్వారా ఓటు వేసే సదుపాయాన్ని అందుబాటులోకి తీసుకురానున్నట్లు ఎన్నికల సంఘం తెలియజేసింది. ఎన్నికల విధుల్లో ఉన్న అర్హులైన అధికారులు నియమించబడిన ఓటర్ ఫెసిలిటేషన్ సెంటర్‌లో పోస్టల్ బ్యాలెట్ ద్వారా తమ ఓటు వేయవచ్చు" అని ECI X పోస్ట్‌లో పేర్కొంది.

