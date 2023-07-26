Video: షాకింగ్ వీడియో, భారీ వరదలకు జలపాతంలో పడబోయిన యువకులు, రాయిని గట్టిగా పట్టుకుని ప్రాణాలు కాపాడుకున్న ఇద్దరు..
Two youths were stuck on a bridge in Morwaniya

భారీ వర్షాల కారణంగా రాజస్థాన్‌లో జనజీవనం అస్తవ్యస్తమైంది. భారీ వరదలకు సమీపంలోని నది పొంగి ప్రవహిస్తుండగా, ఉదయ్‌పూర్‌లోని మోర్వానియాలోని వంతెనపై మోటార్‌సైకిల్‌ను దాటేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తుండగా ఇద్దరు యువకులు ఇరుక్కుపోయారు. అనంతరం సివిల్‌ డిఫెన్స్‌ సిబ్బంది హైడ్రాలిక్‌ క్రేన్‌ సాయంతో వారిని రక్షించారు. అనంతరం అతని ద్విచక్రవాహనాన్ని కూడా స్వాధీనం చేసుకున్నారు. ఈ యువకులిద్దరూ ఈ ప్రదేశంలో వీడియో చిత్రీకరించేందుకు వెళ్లారు.

