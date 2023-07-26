Video: షాకింగ్ వీడియో, భారీ వరదలకు జలపాతంలో పడబోయిన యువకులు, రాయిని గట్టిగా పట్టుకుని ప్రాణాలు కాపాడుకున్న ఇద్దరు..

భారీ వర్షాల కారణంగా రాజస్థాన్‌లో జనజీవనం అస్తవ్యస్తమైంది. భారీ వరదలకు సమీపంలోని నది పొంగి ప్రవహిస్తుండగా, ఉదయ్‌పూర్‌లోని మోర్వానియాలోని వంతెనపై మోటార్‌సైకిల్‌ను దాటేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తుండగా ఇద్దరు యువకులు ఇరుక్కుపోయారు. అనంతరం సివిల్‌ డిఫెన్స్‌ సిబ్బంది హైడ్రాలిక్‌ క్రేన్‌ సాయంతో వారిని రక్షించారు. అనంతరం అతని ద్విచక్రవాహనాన్ని కూడా స్వాధీనం చేసుకున్నారు. ఈ యువకులిద్దరూ ఈ ప్రదేశంలో వీడియో చిత్రీకరించేందుకు వెళ్లారు.

Two youths were stuck on a bridge in Morwaniya

Here's ANI Video

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Two youths were stuck on a bridge in Morwaniya, Udaipur while trying to cross it on their motorcycle even when the nearby river swelled and overflowed due to incessant heavy rainfall. They were later rescued by Civil Defence with the help of a hydraulic… pic.twitter.com/TAIiTNzgOa

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 26, 2023