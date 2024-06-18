బీహార్‌లోని బంకాలోని ఓ ఇంజనీరింగ్ కాలేజీకి చెందిన విద్యార్థులు కాలేజీ మెస్‌లో తమకు అందించిన ఆహారంలో చనిపోయిన పాము కనిపించిందని పేర్కొన్నారు. కనీసం 11 మంది విద్యార్థులు ఆహారం తిన్న తర్వాత వికారం, వాంతులతో అస్వస్థతకు గురయ్యారు. ప్రస్తుతం విద్యార్థుల పరిస్థితి నిలకడగా ఉన్నట్లు సమాచారం.ఆహారంలో పాము లాంటి జీవి కనిపించిన భోజనం ఫోటో సోషల్ మీడియాలో కనిపించింది.మరోవైపు ఈ ఘటనపై కళాశాల యాజమాన్యం సత్వర చర్యలు చేపట్టింది.ఆహారం విక్రయించే వ్యక్తిని మార్చడమే కాకుండా భారీగా జరిమానా విధించింది. దీంతో పాటు ప్రిన్సిపాల్, ఉపాధ్యాయులు ప్రతిరోజూ విద్యార్థులతో కలిసి భోజనం చేసేలా ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేసింది. ఈ వీడియో చూస్తే బిర్యానీ పార్సిల్ అంటే భయపడిపోవాల్సిందే, బల్లిని కూడా చికెన్ ముక్కలాగా ఎలా పార్సిల్ చేశారో మీరే చూడండి

A dead snake found in the meal at government engineering College banka, bihar. Immediately after consuming the food students experienced vomiting and nausea. Even after visit of local authority no appropriate action was taken. pic.twitter.com/hOapcBNwlU — Rishi singh (@FFire1008) June 16, 2024

