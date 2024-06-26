PM Modi's Adorable Moments with Kids: ఈరోజు ఇద్దరు ప్రత్యేక అతిథులు ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ కార్యాలయానికి చేరుకున్నారు, వారికి ప్రధాని ఎంతో ప్రేమతో స్వాగతం పలికారు. ఈ అతిథులు మరెవరో కాదు ఇద్దరు చిన్నారులు! హర్యానా గవర్నర్ బండారు దత్తాత్రేయ తన మనవరాళ్లతో కలిసి ప్రధానిని కలవడానికి వెళ్లారు. సమావేశంలో, ప్రధాని మోదీ ఇద్దరు చిన్నారులను ప్రేమగా కౌగిలించుకొని వారితో మాట్లాడారు. పిల్లలకు కూడా ప్రధాని మోడీతో చాలా సంతోషంగా గడిపారు. వారు ప్రధానికి కవితలు చెప్పారు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

Here's Videos and Images

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives two special visitors at his office today in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/mMgRBKlakB — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

PM Modi's adorable moment with special guests at his office. Grand daughters of Haryana Governor, Bandaru Dattatreya meet Prime minister #NarendraModi and recite a poem on #PMModi.#BandaruDattatreya pic.twitter.com/pYTG4q5p1O — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 26, 2024

