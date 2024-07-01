కాంగ్రెస్ అగ్రనేత, ఎంపీ రాహుల్ గాంధీ లోక్‌సభలో బీజేపీని టార్గెట్ చేసుకొని విమర్శనాస్త్రాలు సంధించారు. రాష్ట్ర‌ప‌తి ప్ర‌సంగానికి ధ‌న్య‌వాద తీర్మానంపై ఇవాళ రాహుల్ గాంధీ మాట్లాడుతూ.. ఆర్మీకి వ్య‌తిరేకంగా అగ్నివీర్ స్కీమ్ ఉంద‌న్నారు. దేశ‌భ‌క్తులు కూడా ఆ స్కీమ్‌ను వ్య‌తిరేకిస్తున్న‌ట్లు రాహుల్ పేర్కొన్నారు.ఓ అగ్నివీర్ .. ల్యాండ్‌మైన్ పేలుడులో ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయాడ‌ని, అత‌న్ని తాను అమ‌రుడిగా పిలుస్తాన‌ని, కానీ ఈ ప్ర‌భుత్వం పిల‌వ‌డం లేద‌ని, ఆ వీరుడి కుటుంబానికి ఎటువంటి ల‌బ్ధి చేకూర‌డం లేద‌ని రాహుల్ గాంధీ ఆరోపించారు. మోదీ హిందూ స‌మాజం కాదని రాహుల్ గాంధీ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు, ప్రధాని మోదీ ఏమన్నారంటే..

ఆ స‌మ‌యంలో ర‌క్ష‌ణ మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్ జోక్యం చేసుకుని.. యాక్ష‌న్‌లో ఉన్న అగ్నివీర్ చ‌నిపోతే కోటి సాయాన్ని ఇస్తున్న‌ట్లు ఆయ‌న చెప్పారు. త‌ప్పుడు స్టేట్మెంట్ల‌తో స‌భ‌ను త‌ప్పుదోవ ప‌ట్టించ‌వ‌ద్దు అని పేర్కొన్నారు. బోర్డ‌ర్‌ను ర‌క్షిస్తున్న స‌మ‌యంలో కానీ, యుద్ధంలో కానీ ఎవ‌రైనా అగ్నివీర్ త‌న ప్రాణాలను కోల్పోతే అప్పుడు ఆ కుటంబానికి ప‌రిహారం ఇస్తున్న‌ట్లు రాజ్‌నాథ్ వెల్ల‌డించారు.

Objecting to LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "He Rahul Gandhi) should not try to mislead the House by making wrong statements. Financial assistance of Rs one crore is given to the family of the Agniveer who sacrifices his life while protecting… https://t.co/gJLaQLFdiO — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

#WATCH | Speaking on the Agniveer scheme for entry into Armed Forces, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi says, "One Agniveer lost his life in a landmine blast but he is not called a 'martyr'... 'Agniveer' is a use & throw labourer..." pic.twitter.com/9mItAlHS72 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

