ఈరోజు కేరళ నుండి తెన్కాశి వైపు 22 చక్రాల లారీ అతి వేగంతో వస్తోంది. అప్పుడు ట్రక్కు అకస్మాత్తుగా బ్రేకింగ్ ఆగిపోయింది. దీంతో ఎదురుగా వస్తున్న ప్రైవేట్ బస్సును లారీ ఢీకొట్టింది. బస్సు అదుపు తప్పి బోల్తా పడింది. ప్రమాదం నుంచి తప్పించుకునేందుకు ఇద్దరు వ్యక్తులు బస్సులో నుంచి కిందకు దూకేందుకు ప్రయత్నించారు. అయితే ప్రమాదంలో వారు అక్కడికక్కడే మృతి చెందారు. చెయ్యెత్తినా బస్సు ఆపలేదని తిట్ల పురాణం, కోపంతో ప్రయాణికుడి తల పగల గొట్టిన టీజీఎస్ఆర్టీసీ డ్రైవర్

ఈ ప్రమాదంలో తీవ్రంగా గాయపడిన ఇద్దరు వ్యక్తులను ఆస్పత్రికి తరలిస్తుండగా మార్గమధ్యలో మృతి చెందారు. గాయపడిన కొందరిని ఆస్పత్రిలో చేర్చి చికిత్స అందిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సమాచారం విన్న తెంకాసి జిల్లా కలెక్టర్ కే. సు. సమీర్ వెంటనే సంఘటనా స్థలానికి చేరుకున్నారు.ప్రస్తుతం పోలీసులు దర్యాప్తు చేస్తున్నారు.

Here's Video

Three passengers of a private bus including a child reportedly died as their bus toppled by being hit by a giant mineral truck from Kerala in Tenkasi. Passengers who were injured have been admitted to District Headquarters Hospital. Collector visited accident spot pic.twitter.com/w8iOy8AgDl — Thinakaran Rajamani (@thinak_) June 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)