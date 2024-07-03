బీహార్‌లోని సరన్ జిల్లాలో ఓ మహిళా వైద్యురాలు తన ప్రియుడి ప్రైవేట్ పార్ట్‌ను కోసేసిన ఘటన సోమవారం చోటుచేసుకుంది. హత్యాయత్నం కింద సంబంధిత సెక్షన్ల కింద డాక్టర్‌ను పోలీసులు అరెస్టు చేశారు.సరన్ జిల్లాలో ప్రకాష్ అనే యువకుడు ఓ యువ మహిళా డాక్టర్‌తో 5 ఏళ్లుగా ప్రేమలో ఉన్నాడు. పెళ్లి చేసుకోవాలని ఒత్తిడి తెస్తుండగా నిరాకరిస్తూ వస్తున్నాడు. చివరికి రిజిస్టర్ మ్యారేజ్ చేసుకోవడానికి అంగీకరించి చివరి నిమిషంలో రాకపోవడంతో ఆగ్రహించిన యువతి అతడి ఇంటికి వెళ్లి ప్రైవేట్ పార్ట్ కట్ చేసింది. అనంతరం ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించి చికిత్స అందిస్తున్నారు. పెళ్లికి ఒప్పుకోలేదని ప్రియుడిపై దారుణం, సెక్స్ సమయంలో టైం చూసి ప్రైవేట్ భాగాలను కోసేసిన ప్రియురాలు, రక్తపు మడుగులో ప్రియుడు విలవిలలాడుతుంటే..

Here's Video

📍Saran District, Bihar "She justifies the brutality by saying Shri Rama also cheated Bali by murdering him" That's the sad interpretation of our Epics - Gosh! Full Story: A female doctor from Bihar 26-yr-old brutally attacked her boyfriend 30-yr-old, cutting his private parts… pic.twitter.com/856oWUsd2O — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) July 3, 2024

