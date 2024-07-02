టీ20 వ‌ర‌ల్డ్‌క‌ప్‌-2024ను 13 ఏళ్ళ తరువాత భార‌త్ సొంతం చేసుకున్న సంగ‌తి తెలిసిందే. ఫైన‌ల్లో ద‌క్షిణాఫ్రికాను ఓడించి 17 ఏళ్ల త‌ర్వాత పొట్టి ప్రపంచ‌క‌ప్‌ను భార‌త్ కైవసం చేసుకుంది.ఈ విజ‌యం త‌ర్వాత టీమిండియా ఆట‌గాళ్లంతా ఒక్క‌సారిగా తీవ్ర భావోద్వేగానికి లోన‌య్యారు. ముఖ్యంగా భార‌త కెప్టెన్ రోహిత్ శ‌ర్మ గెలుపొందిన వెంట‌నే నెల‌ను ముద్దాడాడు. అంతేకాకుండా బార్బ‌డోస్‌ పిచ్‌లోని మ‌ట్టిని తిని అంద‌రిని ఆశ్చ‌ర్య‌ప‌రిచాడు.ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు సోష‌ల్ మీడియాలో తెగ వైర‌ల‌య్యాయి.

తాజాగా ఆన్‌లైన్‌లో త‌న ఫోటో వైర‌ల్ కావ‌డంపై హిట్‌మ్యాన్ స్పందించాడు. పిచ్ మ‌ట్టిని తినాల‌ని ముందుగా అనుకోలేదు. కానీ, ఆ క్ష‌ణం ఎందుకో అలా చేయాల‌నిపించింది. మ్యాచ్ అనంత‌రం పిచ్ ద‌గ్గ‌రికి వెళ్లాను. మాకు ట్రోఫీ అందించిన పిచ్ అది. అందుక‌ని ఆ మైదానాన్ని, ఆ పిచ్‌ను జీవితాంతం గుర్తు పెట్టుకుంటా. అందుక‌నే ఈ విజ‌యానికి జ్ఞాప‌కంగా పిచ్ మట్టిని టేస్ట్ చేశాను’ అని రోహిత్ వెల్ల‌డించాడు.బార్బ‌డోస్ మైదానం ఎప్పటికి తనకు గుర్తుండిపోవాలన్న ఉద్దేశంతోనే మట్టిని తిన్నానని రోహిత్ చెప్పుకొచ్చాడు.నిజంగా ఆ క్షణాలు మరలేనివి. ఈ విజయం కోసమే ఎన్నో ఏళ్లగా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నామని" బీసీసీఐ టీవీకి ఇచ్చిన ఇంటర్వ్యూలో రోహిత్ పేర్కొన్నాడు.

Here's Video

Rohit Sharma snapped eating granules of mud after T20 WC win. He couldn't contain his happiness after India's victory in the nail-biting final against SA & it was evident after he ate granules of soil from the Barbados pitch to show the respect & how much this means to him 👌🏻❤️❣️ pic.twitter.com/V6cPub2wzl — Ashutosh Wagh (@AshutoshPWagh) June 30, 2024

