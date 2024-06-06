రాష్ట్రంలో టీడీపీ కూటమి అధికారంలోకి రాగానే కార్యకర్తలు రెచ్చిపోతున్నారు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన పలు వీడియోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. తాజాగా నూజివీడులో పట్టపగలే టీడీపీ కార్యకర్తలు వైసీపీ నేతపై కత్తులతో దాడి చేశారు. నూజివీడు టౌన్‌ పెద్ద గాంధీ బొమ్మ సెంటర్‌లో కత్తులతో వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ నేత మీద దాడి చేసిన వీడియోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో కనిపించాయి. స్థానిక మున్సిపల్ కౌన్సిలర్ నడకుదుటి గిరీష్‌పై దాడి చేశారు.ఈ ఘటనలో గిరీష్‌ తీవ్రంగా గాయపడగా.. స్థానికులు ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించారు. అతని పరిస్థితి విషమంగా ఉన్నట్లు వైద్యులు చెబుతున్నారు. ఘటన సమయంలో పోలీసులు అక్కడే ఉన్నా.. అడ్డుకునే ప్రయత్నాలేవీ చేయకపోవడంపై స్థానికులు ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.

Here's Video

This is what’s happening in Andhra Pradesh immediately after the NDA government came to power. @JaiTDP cadre attacked @YSRCParty cadre with a knife in public at Nuzvid Pedda Gandhi Bomma Centre.

Is this the development that your alliance promised to bring, @narendramodi, @ncbn,… pic.twitter.com/DSU1IjJcSA

— YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) June 6, 2024