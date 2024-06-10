ఇటీవల జరిగిన లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల్లో వైసీపీ అభ్యర్థిగా విజయవాడ స్థానం నుంచి సొంత తమ్ముడి కేశినేని చిన్ని చేతిలో ఓడిపోయిన మాజీ ఎంపీ కేశినేని నాని సంచలన ప్రకటన చేశారు. ప్రత్యక్ష రాజకీయాల నుంచి వైదొలుగుతున్నట్లు ఆయన సంచలన ప్రకటన చేశారు. జాగ్రత్తగా ఆలోచించి, ఆలోచించిన తర్వాత తాను రాజకీయాలకు దూరంగా ఉండాలని నిర్ణయించుకున్నాననని వెల్లడించారు. పోలీసుల స‌మ‌క్షంలోనే వైఎస్సార్సీపీ నేత‌ల‌పై దాడులు, కోర్టులో ప్రైవేట్ కేసు వేస్తామన్న మాజీ మంత్రి కొడాలి నాని, టీడీపీ దాడుల‌పై సంచ‌న‌ల వ్యాఖ్య‌లు

Here's Tweet

After careful consideration and reflection I have decided to step away from politics and conclude my political journey.

Serving the people of Vijayawada as a Member of Parliament for two terms has been an incredible honor. The resilience and determination of the people of… pic.twitter.com/nlcWFoAdAH

— Kesineni Nani (@kesineni_nani) June 10, 2024