ఏలూరు జిల్లాలో దారుణ ఘటన చోటుచేసుకుంది. తన ప్రేమను అంగీకరించలేదన్న కోపంతో యువతిపై కత్తితో దాడి చేసి ఆమెను హత్య చేశాడు ఓ యువకుడు. అనంతరం తానుకూడా ఆత్మహత్యాయత్నం చేశాడు. పోలీసుల కథనం ప్రకారం.. గురువారం నగరంలోని సత్రంపాడు సాయిబాబా గుడి వద్ద యువతిపై కత్తితో దాడి చేసిన అనంతరం యువకుడు కూడా అదే కత్తితో గొంతు కోసుకుని ఆత్మహత్యాయత్నం చేశాడు. యువతి అక్కడికక్కడే మృతి చెందగా.. యువకుడి పరిస్థితి విషమంగా ఉండటంతో ఏలూరు ప్రభుత్వ ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించి చికిత్స అందిస్తున్నారు. ఘటనపై కేసు నమోదు చేసి దర్యాప్తు చేస్తున్నట్టు పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. ఏలూరు జిల్లాలో దారుణం, ప్రేమించలేదని ప్రియురాలి గొంతు కోసిన ప్రియుడు, అదే కత్తితో తన పీక కోసుకుని ఆత్మహత్యాయత్నం

Stalker kills woman after she rejects his advances, attempts to die by Suicide, himself

In #Eluru, Yesuratnam (23), unable to take girl's rejection to his proposal brutally murdered her, Jakku Ratna Grace (22). He is currently in hospital.

