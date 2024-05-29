హైదరాబాద్ శివార్లలోని గాజులరామారంలో చిరుతపులి పిల్లని పోలిన అడవి పిల్లి కనిపించడంతో స్థానికుల్లో భయాందోళనలు నెలకొన్నాయి. స్థానికులు అడవి పిల్లిని పట్టుకుని సెల్ఫీలు దిగి అటవీ అధికారులకు అప్పగించారు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతోంది. కారు ఉంది కదా అని రోడ్డుపైన ఇష్టమొచ్చినట్లుగా డ్రైవింగ్ చేయకండి, అమాయకుల ప్రాణాలు తీయొద్దంటూ వీడియో షేర్ చేసిన సజ్జనార్

Here's Video

Panic prevailed among the locals, after a jungle cat was spotted, which looked like a #Leopard cub, in Gajularamaram, outskirts of #Hyderabad. The local residents caught the wild cat, took selfies and handed it over to forest officials.#JungleCat #WildLife #WlidCat pic.twitter.com/fW5CReohMD — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 29, 2024

