షాకింగ్ సంఘటనలో హైదరాబాద్ శివార్లలోని మీర్‌పేట్‌లో మహిళపై ఓ వ్యక్తి దాడి చేశాడు.మహిళ తమ కాలనీలో తన గొర్రెలు మరియు మేకలను మేపుతుండగా, వ్యక్తి ఆమెను దుర్భాషలాడాడు. ఆమె మేకలను రోడ్డుపై కొట్టాడు. అంతే కాకుండా ఆ వ్యక్తి ఆమెను వెంబడించి చీపురుతో దాడి చేశాడు.

ఆలస్యంగా వెలుగులోకి వచ్చిన ఘటన వివరాల్లోకెళితే.. ఈనెల 24 వ తేదీన సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల ప్రాంతాన గుర్రంగూడలో తన గొర్రెలు, మేకలను మేపుతుండగా పాస్టర్ దైవ సహాయం మహిళలతో గొడవపడి.. అసభ్య పదజాలంతో దూషించి, మేకలని, గొర్రెలని గాయపరిచాడు. ఆమె పై దాడికి ప్రయత్నిస్తుంటే ఎదురుగా ఉన్న ఇంట్లోకి పరిగెత్తడంతో తనను వెంబడించి ఇంట్లోకి చొరబడి, తనను చీపురుతో విపరీతంగా కొట్టి గాయపరచి కుక్కను వదిలిన పాస్టర్ వదిలాడు. బాధిత మహిళ పోలీసులకు ఫిర్యాదు చేసి.. ఫాస్టర్ దైవ సహాయంను కఠినంగా శిక్షించాలని కోరింది,

Here's Video

In a shocking incident, a woman was attacked by a man at #Meerpet, outskirts of #Hyderabad. The woman was grazing her sheep and goats in their colony, when the man abused her and beat her goat on the road and the attacker chased her and attacked her with broom.#WomanAttacked pic.twitter.com/pe4LqhMjY5 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 30, 2024

