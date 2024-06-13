Newdelhi, June 13: అధిక రక్తపోటు (High Blood Pressure) నివారణకు వ్యాయామాన్ని రెట్టింపు చేయాల్సిన అవసరం ఉన్నదని యూనివర్సిటీ ఆఫ్‌ కాలిఫోర్నియాకు చెందిన పరిశోధకుల తాజా అధ్యయనం వెల్లడించింది. ఈ మేరకు ప్రస్తుత మార్గదర్శకాలను మార్చాలని అభిప్రాయపడింది. పెద్దల శారీరక శ్రమలో కనీస ప్రమాణాల్ని (Double Up On Exercise) రెట్టింపు చేయాలని, తద్వారా హై బీపీని నివారించవచ్చునని పరిశోధకులు తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు 5 వేల మందిపై అధ్యయనం చేశారు. ఈ అధ్యయనాన్ని ‘అమెరికన్‌ జర్నల్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ప్రివెంటివ్‌ మెడిసిన్‌’ ప్రచురించింది. హై బీపీ సమస్య పెరగడానికి కారణం..18 నుంచి 40 ఏండ్ల వాళ్లలో వ్యాయామం చేసేవాళ్లు గణనీయంగా తగ్గడమేనని నివేదిక తెలిపింది.

మీ శరీర ఉష్ణోగ్రత పెరుగుతుందా? అయితే, మీ గుండెకు హాని జరుగొచ్చు.. తాజా అధ్యయనంలో తేలింది ఇదే!

Can vigorous exercise help lower cognitive impairment risk? - Medical News Today New research has found a link between regular vigorous exercise and more stable cognitive functioning in people with high blood pressure who are at risk of cognitive impairment. pic.twitter.com/zrgXX6gusA — News Xpanse (@NewsXpanse) June 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)