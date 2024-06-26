ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు పెరిగిపోవడంతో వాషింగ్టన్‌లోని అమెరికా మాజీ అధ్యక్షుడు అబ్రహం లింకన్ ఆరడుగుల మైనపు విగ్రహం కరిగిపోయింది. క్యాంప్ బార్కర్ లో ఉన్న ఈ విగ్రహం తల ఎండ వేడికి ముందుగా విగ్రహం తల, తరువాత కాళ్లు కరిగిపోయాయి. అది కూర్చున్న కుర్చీ కూడా భూమిలో కలిసి పోయింది.అధికారులు విగ్రహానికి మరమ్మతులు చేసే పనిలో పడ్డారు.

Here's Pic

The statue of the 16th President of the USA, Abraham Lincoln, melted due to heat. 🫠 pic.twitter.com/yu9ATlSCum — DaVinci (@BiancoDavinci) June 25, 2024

A wax sculpture of Abraham Lincoln in Northwest DC has melted due to the heat....🥵 Before and after..... Quote from the artist Sandy Williams to the Intelligencer.... "I previously had joked that when our climate gets bad enough to where we are living in an environment where… pic.twitter.com/tl7bVXP76g — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) June 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)