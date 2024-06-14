Newdelhi, June 14: 2006లో ఆన్‌ లైన్‌ (Online) ద్వారా ఒకరికొకరు పరిచయమయ్యారు. 15 ఏండ్ల పాటు ప్రేమించుకొన్నారు. తాజాగా వివాహం (Marriage) చేసుకున్నారు. అలా ప్రపంచంలోనే పొట్టి జంటగా బ్రెజిల్‌ కు చెందిన పౌలో గాబ్రియెల్‌ ద సిల్వ బర్రోస్‌(31), కట్యుసియా లై హోషినో(28) గిన్నిస్‌ వరల్డ్ రికార్డు (Guinness World Record) సృష్టించారు. వీరిలో పౌలో ఎత్తు 90.28 సెంటీమీటర్లు కాగా, కట్యుసియా ఎత్తు 91.13 సెంటీమీటర్లు. గిన్నిస్‌ రికార్డు పట్ల సంతోషం వ్యక్తం చేసిన ఈ దంపతులు.. తమ ఎత్తు తక్కువే అయినా మనసులు మాత్రం పెద్దవని చెప్తున్నారు. నిజమే కదా!!

Guinness World Record: Brazilian World's Shortest Couple Gets Married holds the world record for a combined height of around 6 ft. They are 31 and 28 years old & have an 8-year relationship.

Many, many congratulations to both of them.#guinessworldrecord #shortestcouple #news pic.twitter.com/tdsgg9cLXE

