AP Road Accident: నెల్లూరు జిల్లాలో ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం, ప్రైవేట్ ట్రావెల్ బస్సు- ట్యాంకర్ ఢీ, అక్కడికక్కడే ఇద్దరు డ్రైవర్లు మృతి

ఈరోజు నెల్లూరు జిల్లా బుచ్చిరెడ్డిపాళెం మండలం దామరమడుగు వద్ద రెండు వాహనాలు ఎదురెదురుగా ఢీకొన్న ప్రమాదంలో ప్రైవేట్ ట్రావెల్ బస్సు, ట్యాంకర్ డ్రైవర్లు ఇద్దరూ అక్కడికక్కడే మృతి చెందారు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన విజువల్స్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయ్యాయి. వీడియో ఇదిగో..
Both the drivers of a private travel bus and a tanker died on the spot, after a head-on collision between the two vehicles at #Damaramadugu in the #Buchireddypalem mandal of #Nellore district, today.#BusAccident #RoadAccident #RoadSafety #HeadOnCollision #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/mbxeUk8qCM
— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 10, 2023