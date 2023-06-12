'Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai' in US Video: వీడియో ఇదిగో, మోదీ..మోదీ అంటూ మార్మోగిన యుఎస్, ప్రధాని మోడీకి స్వాగతం పలికేందుకు రెడీ అయిన భారతీయ-అమెరికన్లు

అమెరికా పర్యటనకు ముందు ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీని అభినందించేందుకు భారతీయ-అమెరికన్ కమ్యూనిటీ సభ్యులు హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. వాషింగ్టన్, DCలోని ఇండియన్-అమెరికన్ కమ్యూనిటీ సభ్యుడు మాట్లాడుతూ, "గతంలో భారతదేశం అభివృద్ధి చెందని దేశంగా పేరు పొందింది, కానీ గత 10 సంవత్సరాలలో అదంతా మారిపోయింది. భారతదేశాన్ని మార్చిన ప్రధాని మోడీకి చాలా ధన్యవాదాలు." అని అన్నారు. జూన్ 21 నుంచి 24 వరకు అధికారిక పర్యటన నిమిత్తం ప్రధాని మోదీ అమెరికా వెళ్లనున్నారు.

#WATCH | Washington, DC: Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to US, members of the Indian-American community say they are excited to welcome PM Modi

PM Modi will visit the US for an official state visit from June 21 to 24. pic.twitter.com/wj0IEeN2BM

