జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్ రాష్ట్రాన్ని వరదలు ముంచెత్తాయి. జమ్ము కశ్మీర్‌లోని రియాసీ జిల్లాలో శుక్రవారం కుంభవృష్టి కురింసింది. దీంతో కత్రాలోని ప్రముఖ క్షేత్రం వైష్ణో దేవి ఆలయం చుట్టుపక్కల ప్రాంతాల్లో వరదలు పోటెత్తాయి. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఆలయానికి వస్తున్న భక్తులను తాత్కాలిక నిలిపివేశారు.

J&K | In the wake of heavy rainfall, upward movement of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi temple has been stopped from Katra. Priority is given to pilgrims coming downwards. Police, CRPF deployed, situation being monitored. No untoward incident reported:Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

