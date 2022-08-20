Vaishno Devi Yatra Stopped: వైష్ణో దేవి ఆలయానికి పోటెత్తిన వరద, దర్శనం నిలిపివేసిన బోర్డు, జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్‌ను వణికిస్తున్న భారీ వర్షాలు
Vaishno-Devi-Yatra

జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్ రాష్ట్రాన్ని వరదలు ముంచెత్తాయి. జమ్ము కశ్మీర్‌లోని రియాసీ జిల్లాలో శుక్రవారం కుంభవృష్టి కురింసింది. దీంతో కత్రాలోని ప్రముఖ క్షేత్రం వైష్ణో దేవి ఆలయం చుట్టుపక్కల ప్రాంతాల్లో వరదలు పోటెత్తాయి. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఆలయానికి వస్తున్న భక్తులను తాత్కాలిక నిలిపివేశారు.