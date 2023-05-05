Rajouri Encounter: జమ్మూలో ఉగ్రవాదుల ఐఈడీ పేలుడు, చికిత్స పొందుతూ మరో ముగ్గురు జవాన్లు మృతి, మొత్తం 5కు పెరిగిన అమరులైన సైనికుల సంఖ్య

జమ్మూకశ్మీర్‌(Jammu and Kashmir)లో ఉగ్రవాదులు ఘాతుకానికి పాల్పడ్డారు. భద్రతా బలగాల (army personnel )పై పేలుడు (blast) పదార్థాన్ని ప్రయోగించారు. ఈ దాడిలో ఇప్పటికు ఇద్దరు జవాన్లు మృతి చెందగా చికిత్స పొందుతూ మరో ముగ్గురు జవాన్లు అమరులయ్యారు. దీంతో మొత్తం మృతుల సంఖ్య 5కి పెరిగింది. సమీపంలోని అదనపు బృందాలను ఎన్‌కౌంటర్ జరిగిన ప్రదేశానికి మళ్లించామని ఆర్మీ తెలిపింది.

In the ongoing operation, three more soldiers who were injured earlier have now succumbed to their injuries. A total of five soldiers have lost their life in the joint operation in Rajouri, J&K https://t.co/9OUeGC0Q67 pic.twitter.com/jyrz5M7tWh

— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023