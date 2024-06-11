నరేంద్ర మోదీ 3.0 కేబినెట్‌ మంత్రులకు (Modi 3.0 Ministers) శాఖలు కేటాయించిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో మంత్రులంతా ఆయా శాఖల బాధ్యతలు అధికారికంగా స్వీకరించారు. కేంద్ర మంత్రులుగా జై శంకర్‌, అశ్వినీ వైష్ణవ్‌, భూపేంద్ర యాదవ్‌, గిరిరాజ్‌ సింగ్‌, మనోహర్‌ లాల్‌ ఖట్టర్‌ తదితరులు బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టారు.

కేంద్ర హోం శాఖ మంత్రి (Union Home Minister) గా అమిత్‌ షా (Amit Shah) వరుసగా రెండోసారి బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టారు. అదేవిధంగా ఆరోగ్యం, కుటుంబ సంక్షేమం శాఖ మంత్రిగా ( Minister of Health and Family Welfare) జేపీ నడ్డా (JP Nadda) బాధ్యతలు స్వీకరించారు. నడ్డాతోపాటు అనుప్రియా పటేల్‌, జాదవ్‌ ప్రతాప్రావు గణ్‌పత్‌రావ్‌ కూడా సహాయ మంత్రులు బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టారు. మళ్లీ హోం మంత్రి అమిత్ షానే, కేంద్ర మంత్రుల‌కు శాఖ‌ల కేటాయింపు లిస్టు ఇదిగో, తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల మంత్రులకు ఏయే శాఖలంటే..

Here's Videos

Delhi: Amit Shah takes charges as Union Home Minister pic.twitter.com/23cveG9JbK — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2024

#WATCH | Annapurna Devi takes charge as the Minister of Women and Child Development. pic.twitter.com/fDka7nwNd8 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

Watch: Shivraj Singh Chouhan assumes charge as the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Bhagirath Choudhary, was also present https://t.co/fWzxByAD9t pic.twitter.com/LTYDvW4nmt — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Pralhad Joshi takes charge as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. pic.twitter.com/L2TN1GBZQK — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

