మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లోని రాజ్‌గఢ్ జిల్లాలో ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం (Road Accident) జరిగింది. రాజస్థాన్‌లోని మోతీపురాకు చెందిన 30 మంది మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లోని కులంపూర్‌కు పెళ్లి బృందంతో వెళ్తున్న ట్రాక్టర్​ బోల్తా పడటంతో 13 మంది మృతి చెందగా.. మరో 15 మంది తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డారు. మరణించిన వారిలో నలుగురు చిన్నారులు ఉన్నారు. సమాచారం అందుకున్న పోలీసులు ఘటనా స్థలానికి చేరుకుని సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టారు. క్షతగాత్రులను సమీపంలోని ఆస్పత్రికి తరలించారు.ఈ ఘటనపై సీఎం మోహన్ యాదవ్, రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు.ఘటనపై విచారణ జరుగుతోందని రాజ్‌గఢ్ కలెక్టర్ హర్ష్ దీక్షిత్ తెలిపారు. పోలీసులు దర్యాప్తు చేస్తున్నట్లు వివరించారు. పల్నాడు జిల్లాలో ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం, భారీ వర్షానికి రోడ్డుపై విరిగిపడ్డ చెట్టు కొమ్మలను తప్పించే క్రమంలో అదుపుతప్పి బోల్తా పడిన బస్సు, ఒకరు మృతి

Horrific road accident in Rajgarh of Madhya Pradesh. 13 people in a Baraat (wedding) killed when a tractor-trolley overturned, 15 others seriously injured. Tractor trolley full of wedding guests was going from Motipura, Harnavada Road in Rajasthan to Kamalpura in Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/IwW2PYRlFV — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 2, 2024

#WATCH | Rajgarh Accident | Madhya Pradesh: Harsh Dikshit, DM Rajgarh says, "Some people from Rajasthan were coming to the state to attend a wedding, in a tractor. Near the Rajasthan-Rajgarh border, the tractor was overturned in which 13 people died and 15 were injured. Two… pic.twitter.com/9uBKPSHDZ5 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2024

