టీడీపీ అధినేత చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు సీఎం ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం సభలో తమిళనాడు(Tamil Nadu) బీజేపీ(BJP) నాయకురాలు తమిళిసై సౌందరరాజన్‌కు కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా(Amit Shah) వార్నింగ్ ఇచ్చారంటూ సోషల్ మీడియాలో వీడయో వైరల్ అయిన సంగతి విదితమే.ఈ వీడియోపై స్పందించిన తమిళిసై.. అమిత్ షా తనతో ఏం మాట్లాడారో చెప్పారు.

వీడియో ఇదిగో, తమిళసైకి అమిత్ షా వార్నింగ్ ఇచ్చారా ? తమిళనాడులో బీజేపీ వర్గపోరుపై ఇద్దరి మధ్యా చర్చ నడిచిందా..

సోషల్ మీడియా ప్లాట్‌ఫామ్ ఎక్స్ వేదికగా ఒక పోస్ట్ చేస్తూ.. ‘అమిత్ షా నాతో పోల్ పోస్ట్ ఫాలోఅప్స్ గురించి మాట్లాడారు. రాజకీయ పరమైన అంశాల్లో, నియోజకవర్గ పనుల విషయంలో శ్రద్ధ పెట్టాలని.. నియోజకవర్గంలో ప్రజలకు అందుబాటులో ఉండాలని అన్నారు. ఎన్నికల్లో ఎదుర్కొన్న సవాళ్ల గురించి ఆరా తీశారు. రాజకీయంగా యాక్టీవ్‌గా ఉండాలని సూచించారు. సమయాభావం కారణంగా నేను వివరణ ఇవ్వలేకపోయాను. అవవసరపు ఊహాగానాలు తప్ప.. ఆ వీడియోలో ఏమీ లేదు’ అని తమిళిసై క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చారు.

Here's Tweet

Yesterday as I met our Honorable Home Minister Sri @AmitShah ji in AP for the first time after the 2024 Elections he called me to ask about post poll followup and the challenges faced.. As i was eloborating,due to paucity of time with utmost concern he adviced to carry out the… — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@DrTamilisai4BJP) June 13, 2024

