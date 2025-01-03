ఢిల్లీలో పునీత్ ఖురానా ఆత్మహత్యపై సోషల్ మీడియాలో పెద్ద ఎత్తున చర్చ జరుగుతోంది. తాజాగా ఈ ఘటనకు సంబంధించిన వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయింది. పునీత్ ఖురానాకు, అతని భార్య మనీకా పహ్వాకు మధ్య జరిగిన వాగ్వాదానికి సంబంధించిన దృశ్యాలు సీసీ కెమెరాల్లో రికార్డ్ అయ్యాయి. ఆ సీసీ టీవీ కెమెరాల్లో వీడియోతో పాటు ఆడియో కూడా రికార్డ్ అయింది.

భార్య వేధింపులు తట్టుకోలేక ప్రముఖ కేఫ్ యజమాని ఆత్మహత్య, ఢిల్లీలో విషాదకర ఘటన వీడియో ఇదిగో..

విడాకుల విషయంలో భార్య, అత్తింటి వేధింపులు తాళలేకనే ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకుంటున్నాను.. విడాకుల సమయంలో ఇచ్చిన మొత్తం కాకుండా అదనంగా రూ.₹10 లక్షలు ఇవ్వాలని వేధించారు. ఇప్పటికే తన తల్లిదండ్రులపై ఆధారపడ్డాను.. మళ్ళీ డబ్బులు వాళ్లను అడగలేనంటూ చనిపోయే ముందు పునీత్ ఖురానా సెల్ఫీ వీడియో తీసుకున్నట్లుగా తెలుస్తోంది.

Puneet Khurana's Video Note Before Suicide

#PuneetKhurana did not commit suicide just because being humiliated on a late night phone call by his wife. This harassment and extortion was going on since long. Suicide is never easy. Suicide is never a choice for anyone. Its the extreme helplessness which turns people… pic.twitter.com/ip69yCS4Bd

#PuneetKhurana ended his life after recording a 54 minute long video accusing continuous torture and harassment by his wife and in laws . But still the police is not willing to even lodge an FIR.

Why is it so tough to get justice for a MAN in this country? pic.twitter.com/4wMyLImUts

