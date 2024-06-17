వైరల్ వాట్సాప్ సందేశంలో పేర్కొన్నట్లుగా అగ్నిపథ్ పథకం 'సైనిక్ సమాన్ పథకం'గా మళ్లీ ప్రారంభించబడింది. డ్యూటీ వ్యవధిని 7 సంవత్సరాలకు పొడిగించడం, శాశ్వత సిబ్బందిలో 60% పెరుగుదల, మెరుగైన ఆదాయ అవకాశాలతో సహా పథకం పునర్విమర్శలకు గురైందని సందేశం పేర్కొంది. అయితే, PIB ఫాక్ట్ చెక్ ఈ వాదనలను ఖండించింది. సందేశం తప్పు అని,దీనిని భారత ప్రభుత్వం ఆమోదించలేదని స్పష్టం చేసింది. PIB దర్యాప్తు వైరల్ సమాచారాన్ని నిర్వీర్యం చేసింది, అగ్నిపథ్ లేదా ఏదైనా సంబంధిత పథకం కింద అటువంటి పునఃప్రారంభం లేదా మార్పులు అమలు చేయబడలేదని ధృవీకరిస్తోంది. దారుణం, ఉమ్మి కలిపి జ్యూస్ అమ్మకం, ఇద్దర్ని అరెస్ట్ చేసిన పోలీసులు, వీడియో ఇదిగో..

Here's PIB Tweet

A #fake WhatsApp message claims that the Agnipath Scheme has been re-launched as 'Sainik Saman Scheme' after review with several changes including duty period being extended to 7 years, 60% permanent staff & increased income#PIBFactCheck ✔️GOI has taken no such decision pic.twitter.com/1a3zmuVjfk — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 16, 2024

