ఉమ్మి కలిపిన జ్యూస్ ని విక్రయిస్తున్న ఇద్దరు వ్యక్తులను పోలీసులు ఆదివారం అరెస్టు చేశారు. సెక్టార్ 121లోని గర్హి చౌఖండి గ్రామ సమీపంలో ఉన్న జ్యూస్ స్టాల్‌లో శనివారం సాయంత్రం స్థానిక నివాసి సతీష్ భాటియా జ్యూస్ తాగడానికి అక్కడికి వెళ్లినప్పుడు ఈ సంఘటన జరిగిందని వారు తెలిపారు.ఆదివారం ఉదయం స్థానిక ఫేజ్ 3 పోలీస్ స్టేషన్‌లో ఎఫ్‌ఐఆర్ నమోదు చేయబడింది. తరువాత రోజు ఇద్దరు నిందితులు -- జంషెడ్ (30), సోను అలియాస్ సహబే ఆలంను పోలీసు కస్టడీలోకి తీసుకున్నట్లు పోలీసు ప్రతినిధి తెలిపారు. బిర్యానీలో బొద్దింక, అడిగినందుకు మీ పెళ్ళాం వండితే రాదా అని హోటల్ యజమాని దురుసు సమాధానం, వీడియో ఇదిగో..

నిందితులపై భారతీయ శిక్షాస్మృతిలోని సెక్షన్‌లు 153A(1)(b) (ప్రజా ప్రశాంతతకు భంగం కలిగించడం), 270 (జీవితానికి ప్రమాదకరమైన వ్యాధి సంక్రమణను వ్యాప్తి చేసే ప్రాణాంతక చర్య) మరియు 34 (ఉమ్మడి ఉద్దేశ్యంతో అనేక మంది వ్యక్తులు చేసిన చర్యలు) కింద కేసు నమోదు చేశారు.

Here's Video

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A case has been registered in Police Station Phase-3, Noida and two accused Sahbe Alam and Jamshed Khan (as identified by the Noida Police) arrested under Section 153A(1)b, 270, 34 of IPC for mixing saliva in juice and serving it to the people. (Source:… pic.twitter.com/wyb9R7q3Kt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2024

