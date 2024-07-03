బీహార్‌లోని సివాన్ జిల్లాలో గండకి నదిపై వంతెన యొక్క ఒక భాగం బుధవారం ఉదయం కూలిపోయింది, గత 15 రోజులలో రాష్ట్రంలో జరిగిన ఏడవ సంఘటన ఇది. ఇది జిల్లాలోని డియోరియా బ్లాక్‌లో ఉన్న చిన్న వంతెన అనేక గ్రామాలను మహరాజ్‌గంజ్‌తో కలుపుతుంది. ఈ ఘటనలో ఇప్పటి వరకు ఎలాంటి ప్రాణనష్టం జరగలేదు. కాగా గత 11 రోజుల్లో సివాన్‌లో వంతెన కూలడం ఇది రెండో ఘటన. కచ్చితమైన కారణాలపై విచారణ జరుపుతున్నట్లు డిప్యూటీ డెవలప్‌మెంట్ కమిషనర్ ముఖేష్ కుమార్ తెలిపారు.సీనియర్ అధికారులు ఇప్పటికే స్థలానికి చేరుకున్నారని ఆయన తెలిపారు. వీడియో ఇదిగో, బీహార్‌లో గంగానదిపై కూలిన మరో వంతెన, నెల రోజుల వ్యవధిలోనే మూడోది

“ఈ సంఘటన ఉదయం 5 గంటలకు జరిగింది. ప్రాథమిక సమాచారం ప్రకారం, వంతెన 1982-83లో నిర్మించబడింది. గత కొన్ని రోజులుగా వంతెన మరమ్మతు పనులు జరుగుతున్నాయి” అని కుమార్ తెలిపారు. గత రోజులలో కురిసిన భారీ వర్షాల కారణంగా గండకి నది ఉప్పెన కారణంగా వంతెన నిర్మాణం బలహీనపడే అవకాశం ఉందని గ్రామస్తులు సూచించారు.

Here's Video

The series of bridge collapses in #Bihar is not stopping. As soon as the rainy season begins, a #BridgeCollapses in some city or another every day. The latest case comes from #Siwan district, where a bridge built over the Gandaki river has collapsed, 17th Incident In 15 Days. pic.twitter.com/eQieOejEpc — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 3, 2024

