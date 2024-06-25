Newdelhi, June 25: పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (West Bengal) లోని బసీర్హత్ లో షాకింగ్ ఘటన చోటుచేసుకుంది. బిజీగా ఉన్న ఓ రోడ్డు పక్కన బైక్ ఆపిన ఓ యువకుడు.. అటుగా వస్తున్న ఓ అమ్మాయిని గమనించి హస్తప్రయోగం (Masturbates) చేయడం ప్రారంభించాడు. ఇది చూసి ఒకింత భయపడ్డ యువతి.. ఉరుకులు, పరుగులతో అక్కడి నుంచి పారిపోయింది. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ వీడియో వైరల్ గా మారింది.

రెబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్ 'కల్కి AD 2898' మూవీ టీంకు ఏపీ సర్కారు గుడ్ న్యూస్.. అదనపు షోలకు ప్రభుత్వం అనుమతి.. టికెట్ రేట్ల పెంపునకు కూడా గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్.. పూర్తి వివరాలు ఇవిగో..!

The viral video is being said to be from #Basirhat in #WestBengal!!

See where it has become difficult for sisters and daughters to walk on the road?#viralvideo pic.twitter.com/fbbuc3e1KA

— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 24, 2024