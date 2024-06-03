టీ20 వరల్డ్‌కప్‌ 2024 ప్రైజ్‌మనీ వివరాలను ఐసీసీ వెల్లడించింది. మెగా టోర్నీలో పాల్గొనే 20 జట్లకు ఓవరాల్‌గా రూ. 93.52 కోట్లను ఐసీసీ పారితోషికంగా పంచనుంది. టోర్నీ విజేతకు ప్రపంచకప్‌ ట్రోఫీతో పాటు రూ. 20.36 కోట్లు.. రన్నరప్‌కు రూ. 10.64 కోట్లు లభించనున్నాయి. టోర్నీలో పాల్గొనే ప్రతి జట్టుకు కనీసం రూ. 1.87 కోట్లు లభించనున్నాయి. సెమీస్‌లో ఓడే రెండు జట్లకు చెరి రూ. 6.54 కోట్లు.. సూపర్‌-8లో ఇంటిముఖం పట్టే నాలుగు జట్లకు రూ. 3.17 కోట్లు.. 9, 10, 11, 12 స్థానల్లో నిలిచే జట్లకు రూ. 2.5 కోట్లు.. 13 నుంచి 20 స్థానాల్లో నిలిచే జట్లకు తలో రూ. 1.87 కోట్లు లభించనున్నాయి. ఇదే కాకుండా టోర్నీలో గెలిచే ప్రతి మ్యాచ్‌కు ఆయా జట్టుకు రూ. 25.8 లక్షల రూపాయలు లభించనున్నాయి. టీ20 ప్రపంచకప్‌ చరిత్రలోనే ఈస్థాయిలో పారితోషికం గతంలో ఎన్నడూ ఇవ్వలేదు. రిటైర్మెంట్‌ ప్రకటించిన టీమిండియా క్రికెటర్‌ కేదార్‌ జాదవ్‌, అన్ని ఫార్మాట్ల నుంచి తప్పుకుంటున్నట్లు ప్రకటన

Here's Details

ICC announces a record-breaking prize fund of $11.25 million for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, with the winners set to receive at least $2.45 million. The runners-up will receive at least $1.28 million, while the losing semi-finalists will take home $787,500 each. Teams that do… pic.twitter.com/YzIZHMXEHY — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2024

