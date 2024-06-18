A drunken man brought an animal in a cage to the Machilipatnam government hospital in Krishna district and came to the outpatient doctors to treat his animal and said that it was very lethargic. Observing his behavior, the doctors gently said that only humans are treated here and you should go to the cattle hospital.

He argued that you are a doctor, what is the problem with you to treat this... The doctors thought that arguing with a drunk person was unnecessary and sent him out with the help of security personnel. He behaved impatiently with the security personnel and got into a serious confrontation... It seems that he did not say what the final punch was... If you see him bringing a puppy and asking him to treat the cat, you can understand the level of alcohol he consumed. Here is the video, the police were shocked to see the plan of the thieves, the thieves believed the rumors of Rs. 950 crore black money.

Here’s Video

Get drunk and go to the hospital.. treat my cat Mahaprabho.. but it is a dog A drunken man brought an animal in a cage to the Krishna District Machilipatnam Government Hospital and came to the outpatient doctors saying that it was too lethargic to treat his animal... pic.twitter.com/mGqswsOvbk — ChotaNews (@ChotaNewsTelugu) June 18, 2024

