భాగ్యనగరంలో విచిత్రకరమైన సంఘటన చోటు చేసుకుంది. ఓ చాక్లెట్ కంపెనీ యజమాని ఇంట్లో రూ.950 కోట్ల నల్లధనం ఉందన్న వదంతుల్ని నమ్మిన ఓ దొంగల ముఠా.. దోపిడీ చేసి ఆ నగదు స్థానంలో నల్లరంగులో ఉండే కాగితాలు ఉంచి పరారవుదామని పథకం వేశారు. అది కాస్తా బెడిసికొట్టి.. అడ్డంగా పోలీసులకు దొరికిపోయి జైలు పాలయ్యారు. రాచకొండ కమిషనరేట్ పరిధి ఆదిభట్ల పోలీస్ స్టేషన్ పరిధిలో ఈ నెల 10వ తేదీ అర్థరాత్రి ఈ వింత ఘటన చోటు చేసుకుంది. కేసు దర్యాప్తులో నేరగాళ్ల పథకం విని పోలీసులే నోరెళ్ల బెట్టారు.

Here's Videos

In a bizarre turn of events, a gang of robbers fell prey to wild rumors and attempted to loot what they believed was a stash of Rs. 950 crore black money from the residence of a chocolate company owner. The ill-fated robbery attempt was caught on CCTV cameras, leading to the… pic.twitter.com/QmRxJGPc5B — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) June 17, 2024

