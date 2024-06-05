తెలంగాణలో ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం తప్పింది. రాజన్న సిరిసిల్ల జిల్లా తంగళపల్లి మండలం పద్మానగర్ గ్రామ సమీపంలో సిద్దిపేట డిపోకు చెందిన TGSRTC బస్సు అదుపు తప్పి రోడ్డుపై నుంచి పొదల్లోకి దూసుకెళ్లింది. ఈ సమయంలో బస్సులో 35 మంది ప్రయాణికులు ఉన్నారు. అదృష్టవశాత్తూ వారంతా ప్రాణాలతో బయటపడ్డారు. ఎవరికీ ఎలాంటి గాయాలు కాకపోవడంతో అందరూ ఊపిరి పీల్చుకున్నారు. ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం వీడియో ఇదిగో, రోడ్డు కృంగడంతో ఒక్కసారిగా బోల్తాపడిన కంకర లారీ, పక్కనే మహిళలు స్కూటీ మీద రావడంతో..

Here's Video

A major #RoadAccident was averted, as TGSRTC bus of Siddipet depot, lost control and veered off the road and rammed into the bushes, lucky escape to 35 passengers, near Padmanagar village in #Tangalapally mandal of Rajanna #Sircilla dist.#BusAccident #RoadSafety #Telangana pic.twitter.com/6qyz4UmWuE — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 5, 2024

