కుమురం భీమ్ ఆసిఫాబాద్ జిల్లాలో విషాదకర ఘటన చోటు చేసుకుంది. వరద ఉధృతికి ఆవులు, గేదెలు కొట్టుకుపోయాయి. జిల్లాలోని కాగజ్ నగర్ అందవెల్లి సమీపంలోని పెద్దవాగు దగ్గర పశువులు దాటుతుండగా ఒక్కసారిగా వాగు ఉప్పొంగింది. వరద ఉధృతికి పెద్దఎత్తున ఆవులు, గేదెలు నీటిలో కొట్టుకుపోయాయి. మూడుకిలోమీటర్ల మేర వరద నీటిలో కొట్టుకుపోయాయి.ఒక్కసారిగా పశువులు వరద నీటిలో కొట్టుకుపోవడంతో రైతులు ఆందోళనకు గురయ్యారు. అయితే, అదృష్టవశాత్తు బ్రిడ్జి పిల్లర్ దగ్గర పశువులు సురక్షితంగా బయటపడటంతో ఊపిరి పీల్చుకున్నారు. కుక్కల దాడిలో ఎనిమిదేళ్ల బాలుడు మృతి, ప్రకృతి పిలుపు కోసం వెళ్లగా ఒక్కసారి దాడి చేసిన వీధికుక్కలు
Here's Video
Several #Cattle were washed away upto 2 km, in flood water, while crossing the rivulet, at #Andavelli in #Kagaznagar mandal of Kumuram Bheem #Asifabad district, today.
Luckily, the cattle came out safely, where the flow of the water level decreased.#Telangana #cows #Buffaloes pic.twitter.com/NNih9mWaRW
— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 28, 2024
