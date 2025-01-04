కెన్యాలో ఆకాశం నుంచి ఊడిపడిందివింత వస్తువు.. డిసెంబర్ 30న ఊహించని సంఘటన జరిగింది.ఆకాశం నుంచి పెద్ద లోహపు ఉంగరం నేరుగా గ్రామంలో పడటంతో స్థానికులు ఒక్కసారిగా షాక్‌కు గురయ్యారు. మధ్యాహ్నం 3 గంటల సమయంలో “ఎర్రగా కాలుతూ” పడిన ఈ వస్తువును చూసి గ్రామస్తులు భయంతో పరుగులు తీశారు. ఇది విమానానికి సంబంధించిన భాగం అయి ఉండవచ్చని అంతా అనుమానిస్తున్నారు. రష్యాతో యుద్ధం ముగియాలి..1358 మంది సైనికులు, పౌరులు రిలీజ్ సందర్భంగా జెలెన్‌స్కీ, 2025లోనూ ఇలాంటి శుభవార్తలే వినాలని ఉందని ట్వీట్

500 Kg Metal Ring Crashes in Kenya Village

A glowing ring of metal fell from the sky, and crash landed on a remote village in Kenya. The object was part of the launch rocket. Experts say the frequency of suck incidents is increasing as the amount of debris in orbit around the earth increases dramatically.. 👀 #Kenya pic.twitter.com/x53Bbtwgbh

The Kenya Space Agency is investigating a large metallic ring that fell in the country earlier this week

➡️ On December 30, 'a ring approximately 2.4 meters in diameter and weighing around 453 kilograms descended into Mukuku village' https://t.co/kaNJRiAZhS pic.twitter.com/8449tiTVM5

