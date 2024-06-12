కువైట్ నగరంలోని మంగాఫ్ ప్రాంతంలో బుధవారం జరిగిన విషాద భవనం అగ్ని ప్రమాదంలో పలువురు మృతి చెందడం పట్ల ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ సంతాపం తెలిపారు. కువైట్ సిటీలో జరిగిన అగ్ని ప్రమాదం విషాదకరం. నా ఆలోచనలు ప్రియమైన వారిని కోల్పోయిన వారందరితో ఉన్నాయి" అని ప్రధాని మోడీ X లో పోస్ట్ చేసారు. "గాయపడిన వారు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని నేను ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. కువైట్‌లోని భారత రాయబార కార్యాలయం పరిస్థితిని నిశితంగా పర్యవేక్షిస్తోంది.

బాధితులకు సహాయం చేయడానికి అక్కడి అధికారులతో కలిసి పనిచేస్తోందని అన్నారు. కువైట్‌లోని భారత రాయబారి ఆదర్శ్ స్వైకా ఇప్పటికే కువైట్ నగరంలోని ఫర్వానియా ఆసుపత్రిని సందర్శించారు, అక్కడ అగ్ని ప్రమాదంలో గాయపడిన పలువురు భారతీయ కార్మికులు చికిత్స పొందుతున్నారు. వారితో మాట్లాడుతూ భారత రాయబార కార్యాలయం నుండి పూర్తి సహాయాన్ని అందిస్తామని హామీ ఇచ్చారు. పొట్టకూటి కోసం కువైట్‌ వెళ్ళి మాంసపు ముద్దలైన 40 మంది భారతీయులు, అగ్నిప్రమాదంలో గుర్తుపట్టే వీలులేకుండా సజీవదహనమై..

Here's Tweet

The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist… https://t.co/cb7GHN6gmX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)