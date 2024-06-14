Newdelhi, June 14: జీ7 (G7-Summit) శిఖరాగ్ర సదస్సుకు హాజరయ్యేందుకు వివిధ దేశాధినేతలు ఇటలీకి (Italy) చేరుకుంటున్న సమయంలో ఇటలీ పార్లమెంటులో షాకింగ్ ఘటన చోటుచేసుకుంది. ఆర్ధిక స్వేచ్చకు సంబంధించిన ఓ బిల్లు విషయంలో అధికార, ప్రతిపక్ష పార్టీ ఎంపీల మధ్య వాగ్వాదం జరిగింది. ఇది క్రమంగా పెరిగి ఒకరిపై మరొకరు ముష్టిఘాతాలు కురిపించుకునేలా తయారైంది. స్పీకర్ పోడియం ముందుకు వచ్చిన ఎంపీలు చట్టసభల గౌరవాన్ని మరిచి తన్నుకోవడం సంచలనంగా మారింది. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన వీడియో ప్రస్తుతం నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

NEW: Italian fistfight breaks out in parliament forcing one lawmaker to leave the building in a wheelchair. The incident took place over a vote on a new bill that would reportedly give Italy's regions greater autonomy. Leonardo Donno, who opposed the bill, waved an… pic.twitter.com/ytOwie8BAt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 13, 2024

