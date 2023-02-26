Special Status For AP: మేం అధికారంలోకి వస్తే ఏపీకి ప్రత్యేక హోదా.. ఏఐసీసీ 85వ ప్లీనరీలో కాంగ్రెస్ తీర్మానం

Vijayawada, Feb 26: ఏపీ స్పెషల్ స్టేటస్ (AP Special Status) పై కాంగ్రెస్ (Congress) కీలక ప్రకటన చేసింది. తాము అధికారంలోకి వస్తే ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌కు (Andhrapradesh) ప్రత్యేక హోదా ఇస్తామని స్పష్టం చేసింది. చత్తీస్‌గఢ్‌లోని రాయ్‌పూర్‌లో (Raipur) జరుగుతున్న ఏఐసీసీ (AICC) 85వ ప్లీనరీలో ఈ మేరకు తీర్మానం చేసింది.

కాంగ్రెస్ అధికారంలోకి వచ్చిన వెంటనే ఏపీకి ప్రత్యేక హోదా ఇవ్వడంతోపాటు ఈశాన్య రాష్ట్రాలు, జమ్మూకశ్మీర్, హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్, ఉత్తరాఖండ్ రాష్ట్రాలకు ప్రత్యేక హోదాను పునరుద్ధరిస్తామని స్పష్టం చేసింది. ఏపీకి ప్రత్యేక హోదా ఇవ్వకుండా బీజేపీ అన్యాయం చేసిందని మండిపడింది.

PCC President @RudrarajuGidugu garu speaking at the Plenary and raising matters concerning Andhra Pradesh including Special Category Status, Vizag Steel Plant privatisation, & Polavaram amongst others.

Congress is committed to the overall development of AP#CongressVoiceOfIndia pic.twitter.com/DFSkDXyqrp

— Andhra Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalAP) February 25, 2023