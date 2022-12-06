యూనిఫైడ్ పేమెంట్స్ ఇంటర్‌ఫేస్ (UPI) లావాదేవీలు ఈ ఏడాది భారతదేశంలోని సెమీ-అర్బన్, రూరల్ స్టోర్‌లలో 650 శాతం పెరిగాయని ఒక నివేదిక మంగళవారం వెల్లడించింది.బ్రాంచ్‌లెస్ బ్యాంకింగ్, డిజిటల్ నెట్‌వర్క్ PayNearby నివేదిక ప్రకారం, 2022లో దేశంలోని సెమీ-అర్బన్, రూరల్ రిటైల్ కౌంటర్‌లలో సహాయ ఆర్థిక లావాదేవీలలో విలువ పరిమాణంలో వరుసగా 25 శాతం, 14 శాతం వృద్ధి ఉంది.

