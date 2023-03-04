Fire Accident In Indonesia: ఇండోనేషియాలో భారీ అగ్నిప్రమాదం.. కనీసం 17 మంది మృత్యువాత.. వీడియోతో..
Credits: Twitter

Jakarta, March 4: ఇండోనేషియా (Indonesia) రాజధాని జకర్తాలోని (Jakarta) ఓ ఇంధన స్టోరేజీ సెంటర్ (Fuel Storage Centre) లో శుక్రవారం రాత్రి అగ్ని ప్రమాదం (Fire Accident) జరిగింది. ఈ ఘటనలో కనీసం 17 మంది మరణించారు. సమీప ఇండ్లల్లోని వారిని ఆ ప్రాంతం నుంచి దూరంగా తరలించారు. మరిన్ని వివరాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది.

