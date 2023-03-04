QUAD Summit: ఆటో ఎక్కి క్వాడ్ దేశాల సదస్సుకు వచ్చిన అమెరికా విదేశాంగ మంత్రి ఆంటోనీ బ్లింకెన్.. వీడియోతో..
Antony Blinken (Credits: Twitter)

Newdelhi, March 4: ఢిల్లీ వేదికగా జరుగుతున్నా క్వాడ్ దేశాల (QUAD Summit) విదేశాంగ మంత్రుల సమావేశాల్లో అరుదైన దృశ్యం ఆవిష్కృతం అయ్యింది. ఈ సమావేశాల్లో పాల్గొనేందుకు అమెరికా విదేశాంగ మంత్రి ఆంటోనీ బ్లింకెన్ (Antony Blinken) కూడా విచ్చేశారు. కాగా, ఆయన ఈ సమావేశానికి ఓ ఆటోలో ఎక్కి రావడం అందరి దృష్టినీ ఆకర్షించింది. దీనికి సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలను, వీడియోను బ్లింకెన్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో పంచుకున్నారు.

విమానం మెట్లు ఎక్కుతూ పడబోయిన బైడెన్.. వైరల్ వీడియో