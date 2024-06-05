కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్‌ హీరో ధనుష్ (Dhanush) టాలీవుడ్‌ డైరెక్టర్‌ శేఖర్‌కమ్ముల (Shekhar Kammula) దర్శకత్వంలో D51గా తెరకెక్కుతున్న మూవీ కుబేర. కన్నడ భామ రష్మిక మందన్నా ఫీ మేల్‌ లీడ్ రోల్‌ పోషిస్తోంది. అక్కినేని నాగార్జున (Nagarjuna) కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. కొన్ని రోజుల క్రితం ముంబైలో భారీ షెడ్యూల్‌లో ధనుష్‌, రష్మిక మందన్నాపై వచ్చే కీలక సన్నివేశాలను చిత్రీకరించినట్టు ఇప్పటికే వార్తలు వచ్చాయి.కుబేరలో షూటింగ్‌ లొకేషన్‌లో తీసిన వీడియో ఒకటి ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది. రోప్‌ వేలతో షూట్‌ చేస్తున్నట్టు వీడియో ద్వారా అర్థమవుతోంది. ధైర్యవంతులనే అదృష్టం వరిస్తుంది.. అనే క్యాప్షన్‌తోపాటు ధనుష్ చెదిరిన వెంట్రుకలు, మాసిన గడ్డంతో నవ్వుతూ కనిపిస్తున్న కుబేర ఫస్ట్‌ లుక్‌ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచేస్తున్నాయి.

ఈ మూవీని ఏషియన్‌ సినిమాస్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై సునీల్ నారంగ్‌, పీ రామ్‌మోహన్‌ రావు సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. సోషల్ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న కుబేర ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా తెలుగు, తమిళం, హిందీ, కన్నడ, మలయాళ భాషల్లో గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల కానుంది. ధనుష్‌ దీంతోపాటు స్వీయ దర్శకత్వంలో డీ50వ (D50) సినిమా చేస్తున్నాడని తెలిసిందే. ఈ మూవీ రాయన్‌ టైటిల్‌తో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానుంది.

Here's Video and pics

The latest update reveals that the team is currently filming an action sequence featuring #Dhanush and possibly #AkkineniNagarjuna. A photo from the shoot has recently gone viral on social media.#Kubera stars #RashmikaMandanna as the female lead. The movie is a joint production… pic.twitter.com/UKlp0KaS7e — Suraj Choudhary (@bollywoodbroo) June 5, 2024

