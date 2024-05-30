బిలియ‌నీర్ ముకేశ్ అంబానీ చిన్న‌ కుమారుడు అనంత్ అంబానీ, రాధిక మ‌ర్చంట్‌ పెళ్లి శుభ‌లేఖ వ‌చ్చేసింది. వీరి వివాహం జులై 12వ తారీఖున ముంబైలోని జియో క‌న్వెన్ష‌న్ వ‌ర‌ల్డ్ సెంట‌ర్‌లో జ‌ర‌గ‌నుంది. సంప్ర‌దాయ హిందూ ప‌ద్ధ‌తిలోనే వివాహం జ‌ర‌గ‌నుంది. మూడు రోజుల పాటు సాగే వేడుక‌ల‌తో కూడిన శుభ‌లేఖ తాజాగా బ‌య‌ట‌కు వ‌చ్చింది. శుభ‌లేఖ‌లో పేర్కొన్న విధంగా జులై 12న వివాహం, 13న ఆశీర్వాద కార్య‌క్ర‌మం, 14న రిసెప్ష‌న్ ఉంటుంది. ఇక పెళ్లికి వ‌చ్చేవారు త‌ప్ప‌నిస‌రిగా ట్రెడిష‌న‌ల్ డ్రెస్‌లోనే రావాల‌ని కోర‌డం జ‌రిగింది.

Here's Card

Anant Ambani and Radhika’s Wedding to be held in Mumbai on 12th July at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. Wedding to be performed in accordance with the traditional Hindu Vedic way.

The main wedding ceremonies will start on Friday, 12th July with the auspicious Shubh… pic.twitter.com/YKnaAIAs7o

