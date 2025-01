Date Timings Paper Nature

3rd May 2025 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Paper in Telugu Qualifying

4th May 2025 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Paper in English Qualifying

5th May 2025 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Paper-I: General Essay on contemporary themes and regional, national, and international issues Merit-based

6th May 2025 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Paper-II: History, Culture, and Geography of India and Andhra Pradesh Merit-based

7th May 2025 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Paper-III: Polity, Constitution, Governance, Law, and Ethics Merit-based

8th May 2025 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Paper-IV: Economy and Development of India and Andhra Pradesh Merit-based