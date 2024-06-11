లోక్సభ ఎన్నికల్లో బీజేపీ సొంతంగా ప్రభుత్వం ఏర్పాటు చేసే మెజార్టీ ఎంపీ స్థానాలు సాధించలేకపోయిన సంగతి విదితమే. దీంతో కేంద్రంలో భాగస్వామ్య పార్టీల మద్దతుతో బీజేపీ ప్రభుత్వాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేసింది. బీజేపీ నేతృత్వంలోని ఎన్డీయే కూటమి ప్రభుత్వం కొలువుదీరడానికి తెలుగుదేశం(టీడీపీ), జేడీ (యూ)లు కీలకంగా వ్యవహరించి మద్దతు పలికాయి.
ఈ నేపథ్యంలో టీడీపీ, జేడీ(యూ) భవిష్యత్తులో చాలా జాగ్రత్తగా ఉండాలని శివసేన (యూబీటీ) వర్గం నేత ఆదిత్య ఠాక్రే హెచ్చరించారు. ‘టీడీపీ, జేడీ(యూ) పార్టీలు.. తమ పార్టీను రక్షించుకోవాలి. అందుకోసం బీజేపీ నుంచి లోక్సభ స్పీకర్ పదవి డిమాండ్ చేసి తీసుకోండి. లేదంటే త్వరలోనే మీ పార్టీలను బీజేపీ చీల్చివేస్తుంది’ అని ఆదిత్య ఠాక్రే ‘ఎక్స్’ వేదికగా అన్నారు. రేపు 11.27 గంటలకు సీఎంగా చంద్రబాబు ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం, విజయవాడ నగర వ్యాప్తంగా ట్రాఫిక్ ఆంక్షలు, 7 వేల మంది పోలీసులతో బందోబస్తు
మహారాష్ట్రలో శివసేన, ఎన్సీపీ చీలిన విధానాన్ని ఆదిత్య పరోక్షంగా ప్రస్తావించారు. ఎన్డీయే కూటమి ఇంకా లోక్సభ స్పీకర్ పదవిని ఎవరికీ కేటాయించలేదు. భాగస్వామ్య పార్టీలు స్పీకర్ పదవిని కోరినట్లు వార్తలు వచ్చాయి. అయితే వారి డిమాండ్కు బీజేపీ ఒప్పుకోవటం లేదని ఎన్డీయే పార్టీ వర్గాల్లో చర్చ జరుగుతోంది.
Here's Tweet and Video
A humble suggestion to the possible allies of the bjp in the newly remembered NDA:
Get the post of the Speaker.
Having experienced the tactics of the bjp, the minute they form government with you, they will break the promises and try to break your parties too.
You’ll have…
— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 7, 2024
If TDP and JDU want to save their party, they should keep Loksabha speaker post with them otherwise BJP will break their parties for sure.
— Aditya Thackeray pic.twitter.com/vopynhKkVp
— Shantanu (@shaandelhite) June 10, 2024
