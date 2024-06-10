కేంద్ర క్యాబినెట్‌లో కొనసాగడంపై ఆసక్తి లేదంటూ తనపై వచ్చిన ఆరోపణలపై బీజేపీ (BJP) ఎంపీ సురేశ్‌ గోపి (Suresh Gopi) స్పందించారు. అదంతా తప్పుడు సమాచారమని కొట్టిపారేసిన ఆయన.. క్యాబినెట్‌ నుంచి వైదొలిగే ఉద్దేశం తనకు లేదని క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చారు.ప్రధానితో సహా క్యాబినెట్‌ మంత్రిగా సురేశ్‌ గోపి ఆదివారం ప్రమాణం చేశారు. ఈనేపథ్యంలోనే తనకు కేంద్ర మంత్రి పదవిపై ఆసక్తి లేదని.. ఎంపీగా కొనసాగడమే ఇష్టమని ఆయన తెలిపినట్లు వార్తలు పుట్టుకొచ్చాయి. తన అభిప్రాయాన్ని అధిష్ఠానానికి తెలియజేశానని.. తుది నిర్ణయం పార్టీకే వదిలేస్తున్నానని ప్రమాణ కార్యక్రమం అనంతరం ఆయన మాట్లాడినట్లు ఫేక్‌ సమాచారం ప్రచారమైంది.

వార్తలు వైరల్ కావడంతో..ప్రధాని మోదీ నేతృత్వంలోని మంత్రిమండలికి నేను రాజీనామా చేస్తానంటూ కొన్ని మీడియా సంస్థలు తప్పుడు సమాచారం ప్రచారం చేశాయి. నాకు అలాంటి ఉద్దేశం లేదు. మోదీ నాయకత్వంలో కేరళ అభివృద్ధి, శ్రేయస్సుకు కట్టుబడి ఉన్నా’’ అని ఆయన స్పష్టం చేశారు.ఇటీవల జరిగిన లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల్లో త్రిశ్శూర్‌ నుంచి బీజేపీ ఎంపీగా పోటీ చేసిన సినీ నటుడు సురేశ్‌ గోపి 74 వేల మెజార్టీతో ఘన విజయం సాధించారు. ఈ విజయం ద్వారా కేరళలో తొలిసారి బీజేపీ ఖాతా తెరిచింది.

Here's News

#VerdictOnCNBCTV18 | BJP MP Suresh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) refutes reports of him seeking to be relieved of a ministerial role. Gopi tells CNBC-TV18 that he has already accepted his Ministerial position and has been sworn in. He now awaits instructions to take charge of his… pic.twitter.com/zTBAFKtEYK — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) June 10, 2024

