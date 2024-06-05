ఏఐసీసీ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే నివాసంలో ఇండియా కూటమి సమావేశం ముగిసింది. మిత్రపక్షాలతో కలిసి సుధీర్ఘ చర్చలు జరిపిన అనంతరం.. ప్రతిపక్షంలోనే కొనసాగాలని ఇండియా కూటమి తీర్మానం చేసుకుంది. బీజేపీ, నరేంద్ర మోదీకి వ్యతిరేకంగా ఇండియా కూటమి ఏకతాటిపై పోరాటం చేస్తాయని ఖర్గే పేర్కొన్నారు. బీజేపీని గద్దె దింపేందుకు సరైన సమయంలో సరైన నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకుంటామన్నారు. ప్రతిపక్షానికి మద్దతిచ్చిన దేశ ప్రజలందరికీ కూటమి తరపున ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపారు. వీడియో ఇదిగో, నరేంద్ర మోదీ నివాసంలో ముగిసిన ఎన్డీ​యే కూటమి సమావేశం, పూర్తిస్థాయి కేంద్ర మంత్రి మండలితోనూ ప్రధాని భేటీ కానున్నట్లు వార్తలు

ఈ సమావేశానికి సోనియా గాంధీ, రాహుల్‌, ప్రియాంక, తమిళనాడు సీఎం స్టాలిన్‌, జార్ఖండ్‌ సీఎం చంపై సోరెన్‌ అఖిలేష్‌ యాదవ్‌, తేజస్వీ యాదవ్‌, ఆప్‌ నేత సంజయ్‌ సింగ్‌, రాఘవ్‌ చద్దా, డీ రాజా, ఏచూరి హాజరయ్యారు. ఇండియా కూటమిలోకి కొత్త పార్టీలను ఆహ్వానిస్తున్నాం. ఈ ఎన్నికల ఫలితాలు మోదీకి వ్యతిరేకంగా వచ్చాయి. నైతికంగా ప్రధాని ఓడిపోయారు. రాజ్యాంగ పరిరక్షణ కోసం అన్ని పార్టీలు ఏకం కావాల్సిన అవసరం ఉందన్నారు.

Here's Video

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says "...This is our decision and we altogether agreed on these points and we will keep up with the promises we have given to the people..." pic.twitter.com/Cl2CHmWUEg — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

#WATCH | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says, " The constituents of INDIA bloc thank the people of India for the overwhelming support received by our alliance . The people's mandate has given befitting reply to the BJP and their politics of hate, corruption. This is a… pic.twitter.com/MAsOHP2YBD — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

