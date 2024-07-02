ఎయిర్‌ యూరోపా (Air Europa)కు చెందిన ఓ విమానంలో షాకింగ్‌ ఘటన చోటు చేసుకుంది. స్పెయిన్‌ నుంచి ఉరుగ్వేకి వెళ్తున్న ఎయిర్‌ యూరోపా (Air Europa)కు చెందిన ఓ విమానం మార్గం మధ్యలో భారీ కుదుపులకు (Turbulence) లోనైంది. ఈ ఘటనలో సుమారు 30 మంది ప్రయాణికులు గాయపడ్డారు. దీంతో విమానాన్ని బ్రెజిల్‌ (Brazil)లో అత్యవసరంగా ల్యాండ్‌ చేయాల్సి వచ్చింది.

ఎయిర్‌ యూరోపా బోయింగ్‌ 787-9 డ్రీమ్‌లైనర్‌ విమానం 325 మంది ప్రయాణికులతో సోమవారం స్పెయిన్‌ (Spain)లోని మాడ్రిడ్‌ నుంచి ఉరుగ్వే (Uruguay) రాజధాని మాంటెవీడియో (Montevideo)కు బయల్దేరింది.మార్గం మధ్యలో విమానంలో తీవ్రమైన కుదుపులకు లోనవడంతో ప్రయాణికులు వారి సీట్ల నుంచి కిందపడిపోయారు.అనేక మందికి గాయాలు అయ్యాయి. ఈ ఘటనతో విమానాన్ని ఈశాన్య బ్రెజిల్‌లోని నాటల్‌ విమానాశ్రయంలో అత్యవసరంగా ల్యాండ్‌ చేసినట్లు ఎయిర్‌లైన్స్‌ తెలిపింది.ఈ ఘటనలో గాయపడిన వారు వివిధ ఆసుపత్రుల్లో చికిత్స పొందుతున్నట్లు సమాచారం. ఈ ఘటనకు సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు ప్రస్తుతం నెట్టింట వైరల్‌గా మారాయి. కరెంట్ తీగలు తగిలి నడిరోడ్డు మీద కూలిన విమానం, ముగ్గురు ప్రయాణికులు మృతి, రోడ్డుపై భారీగా ట్రాఫిక్ జామ్

Here's Videos

One of the passengers on board the Air Europa flight that hit turbulence over the Atlantic had to be rescued from the overhead luggage compartment. https://t.co/UKtfioCRU4 pic.twitter.com/vU2BX6HX5z — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 1, 2024

#INCIDENTE | Al menos 30 pasajeros resultaron heridos cuando el vuelo UX045 de Air Europa, un Boeing 787-9 que viajaba de Madrid a Montevideo, encontró severas turbulencias temprano esta mañana. Tras el incidente, el vuelo fue desviado a Natal, Brasil, donde los heridos… pic.twitter.com/ksXFTxB49d — Aviación Guayaquil (@AviacionGYE) July 1, 2024

